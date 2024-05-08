Day 215 of Israel at war: Israeli forces have entered Rafah in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday. The Prime Minister and war cabinet said the move is aimed at securing the release of abducted citizens and crippling Hamas to the point it cannot retake control of Gaza.

At the same time, a working group of Israeli negotiators was dispatched to Cairo, with the White House confirming that all of the parties had agreed to continue on the mediation track to try to reach a ceasefire deal, despite the limited operation in Rafah. Hamas had responded on Monday with a counterproposal, with the White House saying that it differed greatly from the original offer.

