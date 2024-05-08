Parties continue ceasefire negotiations as IDF presses ahead in Rafah | LIVE UPDATES
Prime Minister Netanyahu said the Rafah operation is meant to 'cripple Hamas' and put pressure on reaching a satisfactory hostage deal
Day 215 of Israel at war: Israeli forces have entered Rafah in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday. The Prime Minister and war cabinet said the move is aimed at securing the release of abducted citizens and crippling Hamas to the point it cannot retake control of Gaza.
At the same time, a working group of Israeli negotiators was dispatched to Cairo, with the White House confirming that all of the parties had agreed to continue on the mediation track to try to reach a ceasefire deal, despite the limited operation in Rafah. Hamas had responded on Monday with a counterproposal, with the White House saying that it differed greatly from the original offer.
Kerem Shalom crossing on Israel-Gaza border reopens
COGAT confirmed the crossing had been reopened to allow for the passage of humanitarian aid, in line with statements from the White House made on Tuesday. The humanitarian crossing was closed on Sunday following a deadly attack launched by Hamas.
Qatar condemns Israeli incursion into Rafah and calls for full protection of civilians
In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Minister called for "urgent international action to prevent an invasion of Rafah, which would lead to the crime of mass destruction."
Families of hostages held in Gaza hold protest in Tel Aviv
The marchers descended on the Ayalon highway demanding the government reach a hostage release deal with Hamas. Traffic was blocked in the northbound lanes, and Israel Police said they would act to allow freedom of expression while preventing disorder that affects public security and wellbeing.
CIA chief William Burns due to arrive in Israel on Wednesday to meet with officials, i24NEWS has learned
IDF strikes multiple Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah military buildings and infrastructure in six areas of southern Lebanon overnight. Additionally, IDF forces removed a threat in other areas during the operation.
Jordan's Foreign Minister held phone call with U.S. Secretary of State to discuss Israel's incursion into Rafah
According to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Blinken condemned what was called a "violent attack" on aid trucks transiting from Jordan through Israel.
U.S. paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion
According to a U.S. official quoted by the Associated Press, the shipment was supposed to consist of 1,800 two-thousand-pound bombs and 1,700 five-hundred-pound bombs, signaling the administration's concern over the Rafah operation. It follows a report on Tuesday that the administration was holding up 6,500 "smart kits" that turn bombs into precision weapons.
CENTCOM says Houthi terrorists launched 3 uncrewed aerial systems and anti-ship ballistic missiles over the Gulf of Aden in the past day, no injuries or damage was caused
