'Hostage negotiations could take months' says Palestinian-American mediator to i24NEWS

Recommended -

Palestinian-American mediator Dr. Bishara Bahbah is urging an urgent return to negotiations to end the war in Gaza, warning that prolonged fighting will only worsen civilian suffering and place hostages in greater danger.

“Israel is in a situation it does not want to be in. The Israeli public does not want to see soldiers killed in Gaza. And the situation for the Palestinians is unbearable,” Bahbah told i24NEWS in an interview.

Bahbah, a businessman who has been involved in months of backchannel talks between Hamas and the U.S., says the current phase of the war has become a “useless operation” that risks lives without bringing the sides closer to a solution.

He revealed that mediators, including Qatar, have been working on a deal for the release of all hostages and an end to the war. But he cautioned that “negotiations for a comprehensive deal could last months,” adding that it is unrealistic to expect such progress while fighting continues.

Instead, he advocates a renewable 60-day ceasefire to allow space for a broader agreement. “This would save lives, avoid further endangerment to the hostages, and create the conditions for real progress,” he said.

Bahbah claims that the sides were recently “close to a partial deal” before talks collapsed. “Every day you delay, 80 to 100 Palestinians are killed — sometimes more. Three weeks of deadlock means up to 2,000 deaths,” he warned. “These are not numbers to be ignored while arguing over minor details like 100 meters of territory or a handful of additional prisoners.”

He stressed that his criticism applies to both Israel and Hamas: “I don’t care who I criticize. My only goal is to stop the killing and reach an agreement that ends this war.”