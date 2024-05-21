Efforts to secure a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas have seen no progress since the failed negotiations in Cairo last week, according to John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council.

"Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that we are any closer to the goal than we were a week or two ago," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"But that does not mean that we are going to stop working on the subject." Kirby emphasized the U.S. commitment to resolving the issue despite the current impasse.

He also highlighted significant progress in other areas, notably in bilateral security agreements between the United States and Saudi Arabia. "We have reached a set of almost final texts on some of these bilateral agreements," Kirby noted, following National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to the Gulf Kingdom.

However, Kirby acknowledged that progress on the Palestinian aspect of these negotiations remains stalled, largely due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance. "Netanyahu has rejected establishing a path to a future Palestinian state," Kirby explained, recognizing that this likely renders the broader U.S. initiative fruitless.