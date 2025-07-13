Hostage deal talks stalled as Hamas rejects new Israeli framework - report

Recommended -

i24NEWS's diplomatic affairs correspondent, Amichai Stein, reported Sunday evening that negotiations over a potential hostage deal have hit a standstill.

According to political sources, “the negotiations are stalled, Hamas is refusing the new framework presented by Israel.”

Throughout the day, no direct negotiation meetings were held. Instead, the small security cabinet is set to convene this evening to discuss the state of the talks.

There is also speculation of a potential meeting between Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump to address the impasse and broader regional dynamics.

In parallel, Arab diplomats have reportedly issued a warning to Israel regarding its plan to construct a “humanitarian city” in Gaza. According to sources, diplomats cautioned that the initiative could harm the fragile fabric of the Abraham Accords and inflame regional tensions.