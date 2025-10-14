Hostage families call to end deal after Hamas violates agreement on return of bodies | LIVE BLOG

Israel marked a historic day as all 20 living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, even as tensions rose over Hamas’s failure to return all the bodies of slain captives. Only four of 28 bodies were handed over, prompting outrage from hostage families who accused Hamas of violating the agreement and urged the Israeli government to take stronger action.

U.S. President Donald Trump came to Israel for a short 3.5 hour trip in which he addressed the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, hailing the deal as “the end of the age of terror and death.” He then traveled to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he joined leaders from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in signing the next phase of the ceasefire accord aimed at stabilizing Gaza and ensuring ongoing mediation.

Scenes of celebration erupted across Israel as freed hostages were reunited with their families, while grief and anger lingered among those still awaiting the return of their loved ones’ remains.

