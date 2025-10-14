Hostage families call to end deal after Hamas violates agreement on return of bodies | LIVE BLOG
Hostage family HQ accused Hamas of breaking the terms by releasing only 4 of 28 hostages’ bodies and demand the Israeli government take firm action, calling the situation a “terrible injustice.”
Israel marked a historic day as all 20 living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, even as tensions rose over Hamas’s failure to return all the bodies of slain captives. Only four of 28 bodies were handed over, prompting outrage from hostage families who accused Hamas of violating the agreement and urged the Israeli government to take stronger action.
U.S. President Donald Trump came to Israel for a short 3.5 hour trip in which he addressed the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, hailing the deal as “the end of the age of terror and death.” He then traveled to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he joined leaders from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in signing the next phase of the ceasefire accord aimed at stabilizing Gaza and ensuring ongoing mediation.
Scenes of celebration erupted across Israel as freed hostages were reunited with their families, while grief and anger lingered among those still awaiting the return of their loved ones’ remains.
IDF opens fire on suspects approaching troops in northern Gaza
Earlier Tuesday, the IDF reported that several individuals crossed the yellow line and advanced toward Israeli forces in northern Gaza, in violation of the ceasefire agreement. Attempts to disperse the suspects failed, prompting troops to open fire to neutralize the threat. The IDF clarified that reports of terrorist infiltration into their positions are incorrect and urged Gaza residents to follow instructions and avoid approaching deployed forces.
Freed Israeli hostages begin intensive medical evaluations
The 20 Israeli hostages released from Gaza yesterday are now undergoing comprehensive medical and psychological assessments, Israel's Channel 12 reports. While spending time with their families, authorities are prioritizing their physical and mental recovery after the ordeal. According to relatives, the former captives endured prolonged starvation and severe torture during their time in captivity.
Joe Biden congratulates Donald Trump for 'bringing to a successful conclusion' of the new ceasefire agreement
Former US President Joe Biden has welcomed the release of the last 20 living hostages and the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, congratulating Donald Trump for "bringing the deal to a successful conclusion."
US President Trump justifies his call to pardon Netanyahu
Aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump acknowledged that he had not planned to call for Benjamin Netanyahu's pardon during his Knesset address. "It was the right moment, he had just received a great ovation," he joked. The president claimed he had acted "spontaneously" and believed that the Israeli prime minister "deserved this symbolic support" after two years of war and trials.
Donald Trump issues “Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity” in the Middle East
The White House released the declaration signed in Sharm el-Sheikh by Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. The text, entitled the Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity, welcomes "the end of more than two years of suffering" and promises to build a future based on "dignity, cooperation, and security" for Israelis and Palestinians. The signatories pledge to combat extremism, promote education, and prioritize diplomacy over war.
Mother of slain hostage accuses Israeli government of ‘moral betrayal’ as families decry Hamas violation
Yael Adar, the mother of slain hostage Tamir Adar, sharply criticized the Israeli government, accusing it of “abandoning” the families of hostages whose bodies remain in Gaza. Adar said the recent agreement with Hamas lacks a binding deadline for repatriation, leaving Israel “without leverage.” Her comments came as the Hostages Families Headquarters issued a statement expressing outrage that Hamas returned only four of the 28 bodies it holds—calling it a “blatant violation” of the deal. The group urged the government and mediators to act immediately to enforce the agreement and ensure all the victims are brought home.