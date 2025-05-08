Hostage families constantly updated on developments, fate of 3 unclear

The families of the Israelis held in the Gaza Strip are continuously and in detail informed about the condition of their loved ones, according to a source speaking to i24NEWS sister Hebrew channel on Thursday.

Any relevant information held by the Israel Defense Forces' Missing Persons Unit is passed on to the family of the captive in an orderly manner by an intelligence officer who works regularly with the family.

Families of the kidnapped are regularly invited for reviews by the unit's coordinator, and they are met by liaison officers in the military and representatives of the Hostages and Missing Persons Administration, a civilian group.

Hamas is currently holding 59 kidnapped people, 35 of which are deceased abductees whose deaths have been officially determined. Out of these, 32 are Israelis and three are foreigners.

According to information in Israel's possession, 21 captives are alive and there is a serious fear for three additional hostages. There have been no signs of life from them since the period close to the outbreak of the war. Their families have been informed of this situation ever since. Among the three, one is Israeli and two are foreigners.

Contact with the families of the foreigners is ongoing through the embassies of the relevant countries. Their families are supported by the State of Israel, just as the families of Israeli abductees are supported.