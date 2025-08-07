Hostage families launch protest flotilla toward Gaza

Recommended -

In a maritime demonstration Thursday, families of Israeli hostages sailed from Ashkelon toward the coast of Gaza, demanding urgent action for the safe return of their loved ones still held by Hamas.

Dubbed “Flotilla 50,” the event marked a symbolic and emotional protest, with families aboard several boats releasing 50 yellow lifebuoys into the sea each one representing a hostage who remains in captivity nearly two years after the October 2023 attacks.

As the flotilla neared Gaza's maritime boundary, participants cried out messages of love and strength toward the shore, hoping the voices of family members might somehow reach the hostages.

“This is not politics. This is humanity,” said Liron Ovlander, cousin of captive Rom Braslavsky. “If there’s even a small chance Rom can hear us, I hope it gives him strength. The latest video of him was heartbreaking. He looked broken. We thought he’d be home by now.”

Participants emphasized that their goal was to raise public awareness and push Israel’s leadership to act, especially ahead of an expected security cabinet meeting.

In a joint statement, the families voiced alarm over recent political rhetoric calling for the full reoccupation of Gaza:

“Such talk puts our loved ones in immediate danger. These hostages are human beings—not bargaining chips in a never-ending war.”

They called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to show “courageous leadership” and prioritize the hostages' return.

“Every delay is another day of suffering. Don’t let our loved ones vanish into the chaos. Bring them home now,” the statement read.

The flotilla was coordinated by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which continues to organize protests, events, and advocacy efforts in Israel and abroad to keep the plight of the captives in the public consciousness.