Families outraged at gov't after Trump says only 21 hostages still live

The families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip expressed outrage on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump indicated that only 21 captives are believed to still be alive, as they demanded answers from the Israeli government.

Trump dropped a bombshell during a press conference in the White House, casually mentioning that he has information that three hostages, previously considered alive, have recently been killed.

Answering a question on the Israeli operations in Gaza and the hostages, he said that 10 former hostages came to thank him for helping secure their release.

"I said, 'How many people are left? How many are left?' They said, '59,'" Trump recounted. "I said, 'Oh, wow. That's more than I thought.' They said, 'Well, only 24 are living.' But now it's 21. That was a week ago. Now it's 21 are living. And these are young people. These are young people don't die. Old people die. Young people don't die under these conditions."

Trump confirmed that "three have died," dubbing it "a terrible situation."

In response to his remarks, the Israeli coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Gal Hirsch, posted a message on social media contradicting these statements. "Hamas is holding 59 hostages, 24 on the list of the living, 35 on the list of the dead whose death has been officially confirmed," he wrote on X. Hirsch assured that "all the families of the hostages are always informed about the intelligence we have regarding their relatives."

The Forum said that "the number of known living hostages, which was communicated to the families by official sources, is 24. We once again ask the Israeli government that if there are any new information that has been hidden from us, to transmit them to us immediately. The Forum once again calls on the Prime Minister '[Benjamin Netanyahu] to stop the war until the last hostage is returned. This is the most urgent and important national mission."