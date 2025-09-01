Hostage families slam Netanyahu for 'moving away from a partial deal'

Recommended -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led a political-security cabinet discussion held overnight Sunday to Monday that lasted about six hours, dealing with the IDF's plans for taking over Gaza City. During the meeting, the military presented the details of the operation to the ministers.

During the course of the meeting, a request was made for a vote on a partial deal. However, Netanyahu said there was no need for such a vote, as the issue was not on the agenda, and "Hamas needs to be demolished." Although no vote was held, a majority of ministers said that "we should not go for a partial deal."

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir expressed support for a partial deal and presented its advantages. Ministers Gila Gamliel and Gideon Sa'ar also expressed their support -- if such a deal were possible. Ministers who were in the talks also said that "it is noticeable that Netanyahu is moving away from a partial deal."

The prime minister said there is a political ticking clock and it would cost a heavy price for troops to withdraw and later return to where they are. He also agreed with the ministers' words that a partial deal is not a two-month postponement but, in fact, six months until they are able to return troops to the same lines the IDF now holds. "President Trump told me to leave the partial deals. Go in with all your might. End it," he said.

During the meeting, Minister Orit Struk addressed the Chief of Staff regarding military activity in areas where hostages are believed to be held and said, "There must be no 'don't touch me' zones in Gaza because this endangers the residents of the Gaza Envelope and all residents of the south. In order to win the war, we must also take control of these areas and not leave them as bubbles of terror above and below the ground."

"A great effort must be made to ensure that the kidnapped people there are not harmed," said Strok, "but it is not right to avoid defeating Hamas there." From these areas, our communities are already being shot at every day, endangering the lives of the residents. Every day, terrorists emerge from them and try to kidnap soldiers. This also endangers people's lives."

Following the meeting, the Hostages Families Forum -- who also protested during the discussion -- released a statement in response to Netanyahu saying a partial hostage deal is off the table, saying, "Prime Minister Netanyahu, who initially advanced the strategy of phased releases rather than a comprehensive deal, is now opposing the very agreement he supported." They also claimed Netanyahu is deliberately obstructing a "concrete proposal that Hamas has indicated willingness to accept," and said that "rejecting it outright places our soldiers and our hostages in jeopardy."