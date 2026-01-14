US envoy Witkoff announces next stage of Gaza plan, threatens Hamas if hostage body not returned

US envoy Steve Witkoff announced the launch of Phase 2 of the Gaza plan on Wednesday, outlining a shift toward “demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction,” according to a statement he posted on X.

Hours prior to the announcement, Israel’s Hostage Families’ Forum called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to advance to Phase Two before the release of the last Israeli hostage, Ran Gvili, whose body is still in the Strip.

Tali Gueli, the mother of the hostage, said the family spoke earlier with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Gueli, the prime minister stressed that Ran’s return remains a top priority and said that declarative steps, including the establishment of a technocratic committee or other measures linked to Phase B, would not contradict or affect efforts to return him to Israel.

Gueli said the Phase B declaration centers on demands for Hamas to disarm and for the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, with no IDF withdrawal and no construction or reconstruction until disarmament occurs. She added that the Rafah Crossing has not been opened despite pressure, citing Israel’s insistence on Ran’s case.

According to Gueli, efforts to secure her son’s return are ongoing through intelligence and operational channels and via contacts with mediators, adding that Israel has conveyed clear demands to Hamas, some of which she said have not yet been met.

According to a report, phase two will include a formed technocratic Palestinian government. The 14-member Palestinian body will be headed by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority who had been in charge of developing industrial zones.

Other members tapped by Nickolay Mladenov, the former U.N. Middle East envoy who is expected to represent the Board of Peace on the ground, include people from the private sector and NGOs, the report stated.

Witkoff’s announcement did not address individual hostages or the concerns raised by the families forum. As of Wednesday, there was no public response from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the families’ demand or the timing of Israel’s position on Phase 2.