Hostage mother, named on TIME's '100 Most Influential People' list

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin remains among 133 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7th, has been honored as one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2024.

This recognition comes as a testament to her unwavering advocacy and efforts to raise global awareness about the ongoing hostage crisis.

Rachel's journey into the spotlight began when her son Hersh, along with 132 others, was taken hostage by Hamas into Gaza. Since then, she, alongside her husband Jon Polin and countless other families affected by the crisis, has tirelessly campaigned for the release of all captives.

The inclusion of Rachel Goldberg-Polin in the prestigious TIME100 list acknowledges the significant impact she has had in galvanizing support for the hostages' cause. Her advocacy has resonated not only with millions of people worldwide but also within the halls of power where decisions are made.

Expressing her gratitude for being included in the TIME100 list, Rachel emphasized the urgent need for continued global attention and action to secure the release of the hostages. "I want to thank TIME for my inclusion on the TIME100 and for recognizing the significance and gravity of the hostage crisis," she stated.

Rachel's remarks underscore the profound humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where innocent lives are caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflicts. Her plea serves as a poignant reminder of the human toll of such conflicts and the imperative for the international community to address them.

As Rachel Goldberg-Polin assumes her place among TIME's most influential individuals, she vows to use her platform to advocate relentlessly for the release of her son and all other hostages. Her message is clear: the world must not turn a blind eye to the suffering of these individuals, nor to the plight of all innocents affected by the crisis in Gaza.