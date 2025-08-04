Hostages Aviatar David, Rom Breslavsky in danger of death due to severe starvation

Recommended -

A new medical report released by the Health Division of the Families Headquarters for the Return of the Kidnapped reveals a deeply alarming picture of the deteriorating health conditions of two Israeli hostages, Aviatar David and Rom Breslavsky, held in Gaza.

According to the report, both are suffering from life-threatening malnutrition due to deliberate and prolonged starvation inflicted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The findings estimate that Aviatar David, who initially weighed 76 kilograms, has lost up to 41% of his body weight, with his current weight estimated at only 40–45 kilograms.

Similarly, Rom Breslavsky, who once weighed approximately 65 kilograms, is now believed to weigh between 43–47 kilograms, reflecting a weight loss of about 31%.

Both men are classified as being in a state of severe underweight, with imminent risk of multi-organ failure.

The report was compiled by senior health experts affiliated with the Families Headquarters, including Prof. Hagai Levin, head of the health division; Dr. Einat Yahna, a rehabilitation neuropsychologist; and Prof. Ronit Andolt, former head of the Nutrition Division at Israel’s Ministry of Health. The clinical assessments are based on detailed documentation, survivor testimonies, and accumulated medical data from previous cases.

The Families Headquarters issued the report as a stark warning about the ongoing humanitarian crisis facing hostages still held in Gaza, and as a renewed plea for immediate international intervention to secure their release.