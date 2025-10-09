Hostages' families rejoice over news of hostage deal

US President Donald Trump announced that all of the hostages will be released as part of the US-proposed ceasefire deal signed overnight into Thursday, with the 20 living hostages in Gaza to be released by Hamas on Saturday or Sunday.

The announcement sparked an explosion of joy, relief, and celebration among the families of the hostages, who have been advocating relentlessly and waiting for over two years to hear this news.

The Hostage Families Forum released a statement expressing "their deep gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his team, for the leadership and determination that led to a historic breakthrough: an end to the war and a comprehensive agreement to return all the hostages."