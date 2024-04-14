Hostilities continue on Israel-Lebanon border | LIVE UPDATES
Rockets and missiles are launched from Lebanese territory toward northern Israeli communities, as international community attempt to diplomatically deescalate regional tensions following Iran attack
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command lowered its safety directives a day earlier than planned, at midnight between Sunday and Monday, following a heightened state of alert preceding an Iranian attack. Meanwhile, the international community continued responding to the "unprecedented" move from Iran and were attempting to deescalate the situation diplomatically.
U.S. Defense Department characterizes Iranian attack as 'most serious' - Washington Post report
IDF confirms overnight interception of UAV flying toward Israel from the 'east'
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Russian ambassador to UN says Iranian attack 'did not happen in a vacuum'
U.S. remarks for UN Security Council debate on Iranian attack: Iran supported Hamas and is also responsible for October 7
Israeli ambassador to UN addresses Security Council: Iran must be stopped, sanctions and IRGC listed as terrorist organization
IDF lifts restrictions prohibiting educational activities