Houthi drone strikes hotel in Eilat

Recommended -

A drone struck the entrance of a hotel in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Thursday, triggering air raid sirens and a swift security response.

Witnesses reported the impact, and footage circulating online showed damage at the scene.

Emergency services and security forces quickly arrived, and Israeli police confirmed that an object had fallen in the city.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1968706884606513157 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The area was immediately cordoned off as bomb disposal experts began examining the debris to determine whether it was part of an interceptor or a downed drone. Authorities urged the public to avoid the site and to report any suspicious objects to the emergency hotline.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1968719580995481965 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed the incident, stating that the drone had been “launched from the east.” Search and rescue teams were deployed to the area, though no injuries were reported.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1968704042281865653 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Houthis, an Iran-backed group in Yemen, have claimed responsibility for a series of drone and missile attacks on Israel in recent months, many targeting the Red Sea port city of Eilat. Thursday’s strike marked one of the closest direct hits on a civilian site in the city since the escalation of hostilities began.