Houthi missile attack intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, sirens blare overnight | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 531: A Houthi missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens in the early morning, with the Israel Defense Forces saying that the projectile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

Magen David Adom reported no casualties, except for those injured while running to protected areas and those suffering from anxiety.

In the Gaza Strip, Palestinian reports said that intense artillery shelling had commenced in northern parts of the enclave. In the southern Khan Yunis area, 18 were reportedly killed and dozens wounded as a result of several Israeli attacks.

This comes after Israelli forces renewed the military campaign against Gazan terrorists, with a ground incursion beginning in the central Netzarim Corridor to restore Israeli control over the strategic axis.

