Houthi missile intercepted, fragments fall in Jerusalem area | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 541: A massive fragment of a Houthi missile was found in a school yard near Jerusalem, following a launch from Yemen that triggered sirens throughout Israel. Two women were injured as they tried to reach a protected area. A Houthi spokesman claimed that Ben Gurion Airport was successfully attacked with the ballistic missile.

The Lebanese army announced that it had arrested several suspects responsible for the rocket fire at Israel in recent days.

