Houthi missile intercepted over northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Egyptian sources cited in Arab media as saying efforts to secure temporary ceasefire in Gaza come unstuck with Israel unwilling to withdraw
Yemenite jihadists on Friday claimed responsibility for launching a missile at the northern Israeli city of Haifa. The projectile was intercepted, causing no harm, although one Israeli woman got hurt as she rushed to the bomb shelter.
Sirens were activated across northern Israel, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a missile launched by the Houthis was intercepted.
IDF troops eliminate Nablus terror operative
Netanyahu dismisses reports laying failure of ceasefire talks at Israel's door
