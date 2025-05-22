Houthi missile targets Israel for 2nd time in 10 hours | LIVE BLOG
Missile attack overnight followed unsuccessful launches from Gaza, which fell before crossing into Israeli airspace
Israel - Hamas War day 594: A Houthi ballistic missile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces said. The missile, which triggered alarms throughout central Israel at around 3:00 am, apparently targeted Ben Gurion Airport.
One person was injured on the way to shelter, according to Magen David Adom.
This comes after sirens blared due to rocket launches earlier in the night from the Gaza Strip, targeting Israeli communities ajacent to the Palestinian enclave. Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attack, but the projectiles did not cross into Israeli territory.
Syria: Several killed in attack on Russian military as tensions soar
EXCLUSIVE: Druze delegation to meet Syrian gov't officials in UAE
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925491935705247878
France rallies allies to recognize Palestinian state at UN summit
IDF confirms elimination of terrorist who killed pregnant Tze'ela Gez
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925484710504935562
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925480148570185975
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925478442235040017
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925476258915213790
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925475877283942484
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925473590016721254
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925470865853981157
Couple slain in DC terror identified as Yaron Lischinsky & Sarah Milgrim
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925456002243022908
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925453384468795597
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925451394196111863
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925451013734945046
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925450622121173172
Yair Golan blamed by Israeli ministers for terror attack in Washington, DC
https://x.com/i/web/status/1925434328307171485
