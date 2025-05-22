Houthi missile targets Israel for 2nd time in 10 hours | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 594: A Houthi ballistic missile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces said. The missile, which triggered alarms throughout central Israel at around 3:00 am, apparently targeted Ben Gurion Airport.

One person was injured on the way to shelter, according to Magen David Adom.

This comes after sirens blared due to rocket launches earlier in the night from the Gaza Strip, targeting Israeli communities ajacent to the Palestinian enclave. Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attack, but the projectiles did not cross into Israeli territory.

