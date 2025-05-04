Houthi missile lands by Ben Gurion Airport, air defenses failed to intercept | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 576: A missile from Yemen fired in the morning at Israel was not intercepted and fell in the Ben Gurion Airport area. Both the Arrow and THAAD missile defenses failed to hit the projectile. In response, Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning: "Whoever hits us will get hit sevenfold."

The attack caused several international airlines to cancel flights to Israel.

Hezbollah released a statement praising the attack. "We praise the high-quality operation carried out by the Houthis, which targeted Ben Gurion Airport, breached all Zionist and American defense systems, achieved its goal with great precision, and shattered Israel's power."

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida also lauded the attack, calling the Houthis a "sister of Palestine that continues to challenge the oppressive forces."

