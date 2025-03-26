IDF intercepts rocket attack from Gaza; Houthi missile launched at Israel overnight disintegrated during flight | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 537: A Houthi missile that was fired at Israel overnight was detected, but did not trigger sirens as it apparently disintegrated during its flight.

The Israel Defense Forces announced that the investigation into the Nova music festival party will be presented starting next week to the families of the kidnapped, murdered, and survivors of the massacre.

