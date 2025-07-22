Houthi missile launch triggers sirens across central Israel | LIVE BLOG
Rocket alerts sound across central Israel after Houthi missile launch • Missile intercepted by the IDF
Day 655 of the Israel-Hamas war:
Following the IDF's strike on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen used to transfer weapons from Iran on Monday, a Houthi-launched missile was intercepted after triggering warnings across Tel Aviv and the center of the country early Tuesday morning.
Iran will not give up nuclear enrichment, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Fox News: "We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride."
🚨 Houthi missile launch triggers sirens across central Israel