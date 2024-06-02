The Houthis said early Sunday that they had attacked several ships with drones and rockets over the weekend, including two belonging to the US Navy.

The USS Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier, was attacked in the Red Sea, the Iran-backed group said, in addition to a destroyer.

The commercial liners Maina and Abliana were also attacked in the Red Sea, as well as the Aloraiq in the Indian Ocean.

The US and other countries launched operations against the Houthis in response to the terrorist group attacking ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. The group began its attacks after Israel launched its Swords of Iron campaign in retaliation for Hamas and other terrorist groups invading Israel on October 7.

The Houthis have also launched attacks against Israel's southern port of Eilat.

Iran has reportedly supplied the Houthis, a Shia terrorist group in charge of much of Yemen, with anti-ship missiles.

The US and UK on Friday said they had attacked several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the attacks on commercial ships and naval vessels.