Houthis claim hypersonic missile test success

The Houthis in Yemen successfully tested a hypersonic missile, the group told Russian media on Thursday.

"Missile forces of the movement have successfully tested a missile that can reach speeds of up to Mach 8 [6,200 miles per hour] and is powered by solid fuel," a source told Sputnik. "Yemen plans to begin manufacturing it for use in attacks in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Gulf of Aden, as well as against targets in Israel."

Such a missile would reach Israel, which is more than 2,000 miles away from Yemen, in just 10 minutes.

The Iran-backed terrorist organization in charge of most of Yemen's populated areas also said it had upgraded its missiles and drones to carry warheads of twice the explosive power as what it had in its arsenal.

The US said earlier it had intercepted a drone attack from Yemen over the Red Sea. A ballistic missile fired did not hit any vessels.

In the wake of the October 7 massacre, the Houthis attacked international shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in response to Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Houthis, 61 vessels have been attacked. Their use of new and advanced weapons "surprised the US and the UK," a spokesman said.

The disruption to one of the world's most critical maritime supply lines that leads to the Suez Canal in Egypt prompted the US and UK to launch air strikes and defensive operations in the area.