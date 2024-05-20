The Unites States Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Monday reported Houthis's launch of a ballistic missile at ships in the Gulf of Aden. "At approximately 9:35 p.m. (Sanaa time) May 18, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden," read the statement.

According to the statement, the incident led to no casualties. The USCENTCOM highlighted the that the "continued malign and reckless behavior" by thegroup "threatens regional stability."

To catch up on the events from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war