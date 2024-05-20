Houthis launch ballistic missile at ships in Gulf of Aden | LIVE UPDATES
According to the U.S. military, there were no casualties after the attack
The Unites States Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Monday reported Houthis's launch of a ballistic missile at ships in the Gulf of Aden. "At approximately 9:35 p.m. (Sanaa time) May 18, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden," read the statement.
According to the statement, the incident led to no casualties. The USCENTCOM highlighted the that the "continued malign and reckless behavior" by thegroup "threatens regional stability."
To catch up on the events from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Qatari diplomat and minister of state Mohamed al-Khulaifi says there is currently no political will to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza while military operations are ongoing
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
The White House official is on the second day of his visit to Israel, and met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid earlier in the morning.
Protesters block Road 1 to Jerusalem calling on government to resume hostage deal negotiations
According to Israel Police, at least 10 activists have been arrested so far for public disorder.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792439179101577328
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF confirms it eliminated 3 officials in the Hamas-run police unit in Gaza strikes
Sderot municipality confirms 2 launches were made toward the city and its surroundings, no damage or injuries reported
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792455751728021965
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot and neighboring communities on Gaza border
IDF reports striking Hezbollah military structures in Blida, Jibbain, and Odaisseh areas, observation post in southern Lebanon