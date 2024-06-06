Houthis say 3 ships carrying military equipment attacked en route to Haifa

Yemen's Houthis claim to have carrying out two attacks against ships carrying military equipment to Israel's northern Haifa port, spokesman Yahya Saree said Thursday.

Together with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, another Iran-backed group representing a number of Shia militas in the country, the Houthis targeted three ships in two different military operations.

They used "multiple drones," part of their ongoing hostilities against Israel, its Western allies and international shipping through the Red Sea.

"The joint Haifa Port operation comes in response to the massacres of the Israeli enemy in the Rafah area," Saree said, "and the Israeli enemy must expect more qualitative joint operations during the coming period until its brutal criminal aggression stops and its siege of our brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted."

Since the October 7 attack against Israel by Gazan terrorists, the Houthis have launched attacks against Israel and disturbed international shipping with rocket and drone attacks.

Iran has played a key role in the aggressions perpetrated by both Houthis and the Iraq's Islamic Resistance, which has attempted to attack Israel and US interests in the region with drones.