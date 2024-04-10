Humanitarian aid pier in Gaza could cost U.S. over $180 million - report

President Joe Biden's ambitious project to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with a new pier for delivering aid could cost the United States $200 million.

While no official estimate has been publicly provided by U.S. Central Command which is in charge of the project, ABC News reports that people familiar with the plans say it could come out to approximately $180 million or more.

See the latest in-depth on Israel's war against Hamas>>

Biden announced the plan during his State of the Union address, saying the United States would build the pier off Gaza, although no U.S. troops would actually be on the ground. The assumption has been that the Israeli army would be fully responsible for the security and managing of the pier.

According to the report, the final cost has not been determined, as administration officials are still hammering out the details, including which humanitarian relief organizations and foreign governments are willing to help carry the shipments to shore and distribute them.

AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Though U.S. military personnel will not be deployed inside Gaza, about 1,000 U.S. servicemembers have been enlisted for the project and will be stationed up to 3 nautical miles from Gaza's shore, putting them at risk of Hamas attacks.

The pier is supposed to begin operating next month, and expected to deliver approximately 2 million meals per day.

While the $200 million price tag may not be exceptional in terms of the federal budget, critics of Israel's war in Gaza are likely to question the necessity of financing a humanitarian aid project while still providing weapons to Israel. Lawmakers have recently heightened their calls for Biden to freeze arms sales to Israel in light of the recent accidental killing of 7 aid workers, and as the war in Gaza has reached the half-year mark.

International governments, including the United States, have put increasing pressure on Israel to alleviate the humanitarian crisis inside the enclave. Following the WCK incident, Israel decided to open up additional border checkpoints to increase the flow of aid, with over 1,000 trucks entering the Strip this week.