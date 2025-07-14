'Humanitarian city' sparks heated debate in cabinet

Recommended -

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir presented his plans for a "humanitarian city" in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night to a small forum of ministers, earlier announced by Defense Minister Israel Katz. According to Halevi, the construction process is expected to take many months. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the ministers demanded that the military shorten the timeline. In an exchange between Zamir and Netanyahu, the latter demanded a realistic plan be presented to him in the coming day, which would be quick and inexpensive. Ministers in the government accused the defense establishment of opposing the plan, and therefore is working to thwart it.

The "humanitarian city" plan was annonuced last week by Katz, under which a huge tent compound will be established in the area of the ruins of Rafah city, between the Philadelphi Corridor and the Morag Axis. The site will serve as a hub for concentrating the Palestinian population in Gaza and for distributing humanitarian aid. This will be done without allowing Hamas to take control of the area or to provide the aid itself. Residents who wish to enter the compound will undergo inspection at its entrance, and afterwards will not be allowed to leave. At the same time, a mechanism is being planned to encourage voluntary emigration from Gaza.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was interviewed by the British newspaper The Guardian and claimed that moving Gazans to the "new 'humanitarian city'" would constitute "ethnic cleansing."

Olmert added that " I cannot refrain from accusing this government of being responsible for war crimes committed." According to him, once people enter there, the Palestinians will not be able to leave, except to destinations outside the country. However, he emphasized that he does not believe Israel's current campaign constitutes ethnic cleansing, since evacuating civilians for their protection is legal under international law, and he adds that Palestinians have returned to areas where the fighting has ended.