Hundreds of aid trucks await pickup on Gaza side - COGAT

The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has revealed a significant impediment to the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, citing a backlog of approximately 600 trucks waiting on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

In a statement issued through its official channels, COGAT emphasized its efforts to facilitate aid deliveries, including extending crossing hours and increasing operational capacities.

However, the unit underscored that the bottleneck preventing the transfer of additional aid does not originate from the Israeli side.

"We extended crossing hours and scaled up our capacities. Do your job. The bottlenecks are not on the Israeli side," COGAT stated, addressing the United Nations via social media platform X.

Accusing the UN of logistical inefficiencies and personnel gaps, COGAT pointed to the accumulation of aid on the Palestinian side of the crossing as a major hurdle. This accumulation, according to COGAT, hampers the transfer of additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Responding to COGAT's assertions, the UN countered by highlighting discrepancies in aid delivery methods. The UN claimed that Israel sends half-full trucks into Gaza, necessitating repacking upon arrival in the Strip. This ongoing disagreement over aid logistics has contributed to the current impasse in relief efforts.

The aid bottleneck comes amidst heightened efforts by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and COGAT to increase aid shipments to Gaza in recent days. However, the inability to clear the backlog of trucks waiting for pickup poses a significant challenge to these relief initiatives.

IDF Spokesperson

Addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, U.S. envoy David Satterfield underscored the pressing issue of limited truck availability within the Strip. Satterfield identified this scarcity as the primary obstacle hindering the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza.