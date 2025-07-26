Hundreds of aid trucks still await pickup in Gaza, Israel says | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

While Israel's efforts to transfer humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip saw over 250 trucks carrying food enter through the border crossings this week, a backlog of trucks waiting to be picked up by international organizations inside the enclave was in the hundreds, the IDF said on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Britain announced it was joining plans to airdrop aid into Gaza together with Jordan and UAE.

"The prime minister set out how the UK will also be taking forward plans to work with partners such as Jordan to airdrop aid and evacuate children requiring medical assistance," a statement from Keir Starmer's office read.