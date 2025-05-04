Hundreds of Druze flee Damascus suburbs for IDF-controlled areas

At least 600 Syrian Druze from Sahnaya and Jaramana in the outskirts of Damascus have fled to the town of Hader and its surrounding villages in southern Syria, i24NEWS learned on Sunday, in light of escalating violence against the local Druze community.

The area of Hader, in the Quneitra Governorate, is currently under IDF control as part of the Israeli military presence in southwest Syria since the fall of the Assad regime.

The source said there is much disappointment at the current Israeli response to the violence against Syrian Druze, which was committed by elements affiliated with the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Despite Israel facilitating the provision of basic supplies and aid to Druze communities in Syria, they expect to see Israel do more to stop the violence against the Druze.

"For decades, the Druze in Israel have shed blood alongside the Jewish majority and formed a brotherly covenant. But now that their actual brothers in Syria are being killed, Israel remains silent. We feel abandoned by the Israeli government," the source said.

"We want to see Israel send President al-Sharaa a direct message, or warning, to stop the violence against us. As far as we know, no such message has been sent from Israel."