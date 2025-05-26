Hunt for Hamas: IDF says 3 commanders from Oct. 7 general staff remain

The Israeli army claims that the senior leadership of Hamas has been significantly dismantled, with only three commanders from the terror group’s October 7th general staff still alive.

The assessment, released as part of an ongoing review of the war's progress, suggests that the chain of command which orchestrated the October 7 attacks has been largely eliminated.

According to the IDF, since the launch of Operation Iron Swords, Israeli forces have killed ten brigade commanders and deputy commanders, 18 company commanders, 12 senior officials involved in Hamas’ military reconstruction efforts, and two senior intelligence officers.

The cumulative losses have, according to the military, dealt a serious blow to Hamas’ centralized leadership.

However, the IDF acknowledges the challenges that remain. A senior official noted that despite the losses, Hamas is proving resilient by quickly replacing its fallen leaders and shifting power to more autonomous battalion-level units on the ground. This decentralization complicates efforts to collapse the group entirely.

“Battalions are now operating almost independently,” one senior officer explained, “which means even without top-down orders, local cells are capable of continuing the fight.”

At the same time, the war is eroding Hamas’ civilian governance. The Hamas-led administration is reportedly failing to function, unable to provide services or enforce internal order. Israeli intelligence has observed signs of societal unrest in Gaza, including increased looting, extrajudicial executions, and public defiance of Hamas’ authority.

“It’s not yet Tahrir Square,” the officer said, referencing the mass uprising in Egypt during the Arab Spring, “but there are definitely some early indicators.”

With over 75% of the Gaza Strip now under Israeli control, and the network of Hamas tunnels heavily targeted, Israeli defense officials believe the group is being pushed into a corner. Some in Israel’s security establishment now speculate that if no external ceasefire agreement is reached, pressure from within the Gazan population itself may eventually force a change.