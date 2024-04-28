"I'm sure we can reach an agreement," Qatari FM office says on hostage deal

As tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Hamas, Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict, has called on both parties to demonstrate greater commitment and seriousness in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

With pressure mounting for a resolution to the nearly seven-month-long war in Gaza, Qatar's diplomatic efforts underscore the urgency of finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis.

In an interview with Israeli media outlets, a senior Qatari official emphasized the need for renewed commitment from both Israel and Hamas to achieve a ceasefire. They stated, "If there is a renewed commitment from both parties, I am sure we can reach an agreement." This plea comes amidst stalled negotiations and escalating violence, highlighting the critical importance of dialogue and compromise.

Despite international pressure and diplomatic initiatives, including efforts by Egypt, discussions between Israel and Hamas have encountered significant challenges. The official lamented the current impasse, noting that talks have effectively stopped with "both sides remaining entrenched in their positions."

In addition to diplomatic efforts, Qatar has defended its provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Addressing allegations of aid misuse, a Qatari official stated, "The aid that was delivered was under the control of international organizations, and there was a monitoring process for all families, as well as a reporting mechanism to Israeli agencies."