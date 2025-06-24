i24NEWS Exclusive: Egypt asked Israel to send delegation to discuss hostage deal

Recommended -

Egypt has reportedly asked Israel to send a delegation to Cairo to discuss a portential hostage deal, i24NEWS has first learned.

In a statement, a source told the channel: "There are no more excuses for Israel not to send a delegation now that the war with Iran is over."

This comes following reports of Hamas sending a delegation to Cairo for talks and several days after the bodies of three abducted Israelis were recovered from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is believed to still hold 50 hostages, including the bodies of at least 28 confirmed dead by the IDF. The militant group is also said to be holding the body of an IDF soldier killed in Gaza in 2014.