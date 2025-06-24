i24NEWS Exclusive: Egypt asked Israel to send delegation to discuss hostage deal

Egypt's message: 'There are no more excuses for Israel not to send a delegation now that the war with Iran is over'

Amichai Stein
Amichai Stein
1 min read
1 min read
Protest in Israel for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip
Protest in Israel for the release of hostages held in the Gaza StripAvshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Recommended -

Egypt has reportedly asked Israel to send a delegation to Cairo to discuss a portential hostage deal, i24NEWS has first learned.

In a statement, a source told the channel: "There are no more excuses for Israel not to send a delegation now that the war with Iran is over." 

This comes following reports of Hamas sending a delegation to Cairo for talks and several days after the bodies of three abducted Israelis were recovered from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is believed to still hold 50 hostages, including the bodies of at least 28 confirmed dead by the IDF. The militant group is also said to be holding the body of an IDF soldier killed in Gaza in 2014. 

This article received 2 comments

Comments