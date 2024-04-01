Sources have exclusively told i24NEWS that Israel's security establishment has obtained Hamas members' testimonies in which operatives admit that Palestinians who lost their lives in the Gaza aid trucks disaster at the end of February were killed by overcrowding and not by IDF gunfire as claimed by the terrorist group.

Officials in Israel have yet to decide on whether to publish the correspondence.

According to the Hamas Ministry of Health, at least 118 Palestinians were killed in the humanitarian aid disaster on February 29, 2024, and about 760 were injured.

An IDF investigation published about a week after the incident found that the deaths of most of the dead were caused by a large crowd, when a stampede and mob attacked aid trucks on Rashid Street in Gaza.

The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip defined the incident as a massacre, and the incident is known among the Palestinians as the "Flour Massacre" or "Rashid Massacre."

IDF Spokesperson

In the IDF investigation submitted by Southern Command Commander Major General Yaron Finkelman to Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, it is stated that "while the trucks were traveling towards the distribution centers, a violent gathering of approximately 12,000 Gazans developed around them, looting the equipment they were transporting.

During the looting events, incidents of injury were observed "significantly in crowded citizens and being run over by trucks."