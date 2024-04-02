An Israeli official told i24NEWS Tuesday morning that hostage and ceasefire negotiations in Cairo will continue, adding that the atmosphere vis-a-vis the Egyptians was positive in light of additional flexibility that Israel is showing regarding the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the senior source, Israel now awaits the answer of Hamas. Furthermore, the head of Mossad, David Barnea, was not expected to join the talks at this stage.

As for a virtual conversation between Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi with senior American officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israel did not present operational plans about a military operation in Rafah at the meeting.

This was certainly not something that pleased the Americans, and officials in Jerusalem were aware that the U.S. was still not satisfied with the information they received from Israel.

The sides will try to work out these issues at the meeting to be held in Washington next week, the senior Israeli official told i24NEWS.

According to a joint statement released by released by the White House, both parties agreed "that they share the objective to see Hamas defeated in Rafah," and the Israeli side agreed to take American concerns "into account."