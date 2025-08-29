i24NEWS Exclusive: Netanyahu moves toward replacing the Palestinian Authority

Recommended -

Against the backdrop of plans by several Western countries to recognize a Palestinian state next month, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold on Friday a first discussion on detaching the city of Hebron from the Palestinian Authority, i24NEWS learned.

The meeting, to be held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Economy Minister Nir Barkat, who first brought up the plan, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, alongside senior security officials, will examine the feasibility of replacing the PA leadership in the area with local clans and establishing a separate emirate, an entity that would recognize Israel as a Jewish state and join the Abraham Accords.

If implemented, the plan could undermine the idea of a Palestinian state under PA rule. According to an article published last month in The Wall Street Journal, the initiative formulated by Minister Barkat together with several sheikhs from the Hebron area is based on civil, economic, and security cooperation with Israel, and includes the creation of a joint industrial zone covering more than 1,000 dunams near the security barrier, expected to employ tens of thousands of Palestinian workers.

Amid reports that the Shin Bet expressed opposition to the move, arguing that the PA is a critical partner in the fight against terrorism, the agency stated: “We do not comment on positions presented in closed discussions.”