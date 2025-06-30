i24NEWS exclusive: Trump working on deal to free hostages and end Gaza war

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing a deal aimed at securing the release of all Israeli hostages and potentially bringing an end to the war in Gaza, multiple sources close to the negotiations told i24NEWS.

“We are optimistic about reaching an agreement,” said one American official involved in the talks.

On Sunday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a closed-door meeting with a select group of ministers and top security officials at the IDF Southern Command.

The meeting focused on ongoing military operations in Gaza and whether Israel should send a delegation to the next round of negotiations, which may be held in Egypt or Qatar.

According to a source familiar with the talks, around 75% of the deal’s components have been agreed upon in recent weeks.

“The remaining 25% include unresolved issues such as the humanitarian situation, the formal end to the conflict, and Israeli demands for guarantees to prevent Hamas from rearming,” the source said.

During a separate visit to Shin Bet headquarters on Sunday, Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to both defeating Hamas and shaping the future of Gaza. “We will resolve the Gaza issue, defeat Hamas, and I believe we will succeed in both,” he said. “Beyond that, many regional opportunities are emerging—and in nearly all of them, you are our partners.”

One proposal that has resurfaced in the negotiations is the expulsion of senior Hamas leaders. While Hamas had previously rejected the idea, sources say it is now back on the table as discussions progress.