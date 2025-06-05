i24NEWS exposé – Gaza group challenging Hamas refuses to admit Israeli help

Amid the scandal in Israel that the government provided weapons to a Gazan militia with ties to the Islamic State, i24NEWS spoke to one of the members of the group on Thursday, during which he refused to comment on alleged Israeli help.

"We are here to provide assistance to the residents; we have set up a distribution center in the Rafah area," said Abu Ali, one of the members in the Rafah administration for the group – Hamas rival Yasser Abu Shabab's Popular Forces.

According to Arabic media reports, an unnamed Arab country is involved in training the militia. Mahmoud al-Habash, advisor to Mahmoud Abbas, maintains direct contact with Abu Shabab, whose family was reportedly murdered by Hamas in 2006.

A senior official in Ramallah told i24NEWS that "everything is coordinated with [Palestinian Authority President] Mahmoud Abbas," although Ramallah has not officially commented on the claims.

Recommended -

The militia's weapons were taken from Hamas terrorists and distributed to opposition groups in Gaza, including the Abu Shabab militia. This militia is active mainly in the Salah al-Din axis area, close to the Morag and Philadelphi corridors, and even previously attacked humanitarian aid trucks, claiming that Hamas steals the aid and leaves nothing for the citizens. Its leader, Yasser Abu Shabab, called on the residents of Gaza to come to Rafah and live under his protection, which is actually in the Israeli-controlled zone.

Abu Shabab is a Bedouin from the Tarabin tribe in Rafah. He and his organization have started to secure the American humanitarian aid entering the Strip, under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, according to him. However, Hamas accuses him of collaborating with Israel, and tries to thwart the actions of the local militia, which they claim is stealing the aid.