IAEA chief says Iranian nuclear sites 'significantly destroyed,' but can continue enriching 'within months – or even less' | LIVE BLOG

Israel-Hamas war day 632: The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that Iran's nuclear facilities have been significantly destroyed in the 12-day conflict earlier this month, but this may not stop the regime from continuing uranium enrichment "within months – or less."

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told CBC's "Face the Nation" that "The capacities they have are there. They could have, in a matter of months – or even less – a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium."

"Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared. There is still something there," he added, despite the Israeli and US strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan "significantly destroyed" the facilities.

This comes as US President Donald Trump took to his Truth social media to slam the "witch hunt" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a "war hero" after Operation Rising Lion against Iran's nuclear facilities and ballistic missiles program.

Shortly afterward, he urged for a deal to be reached for a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip, leading some, including Opposition leader Yair Lapid, to suggest that Trump was leveraging solidarity with Netanyahu to agree to a deal with Hamas.

