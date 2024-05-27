IDF strikes 75 targets across Gaza over past day | LIVE UPDATES
Across southern Lebanon, Israeli military targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapon storage facility in Meiss El Jabal
Day 234 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported its Air Forces (IAF) striking terrorist cells identified in Yaroun and Houla areas in southern Lebanon.
Additionally, IAF overnight is said to have struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area: weapon storage facility and military structure in Meiss El Jabal, "terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khiam and additional military structures in the area of Houla."
IDF says targets struck in Ainata, southern Lebanon in response to attack on Malkia
Reports of Israeli airstrike in Aitaroun, southern Lebanon
IDF strikes 75 terrorist targets across Gaza over past day, expands operations in eastern Jabalia
Israeli troops are said to have expanded operations into eastern Jabalia. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported killing "several terrorists in close-quarters combat and located large amounts of weaponry, including Kalashnikov rifles, mortar shells, explosives, and additional military equipment."
Israeli Air Forces (IAF) also struck a launch site used for launches toward Israel's Ashkelon throughout the war.
In central Gaza, Israeli troops reported killing several terrorists and destroying another rocket launcher.
According to the IDF statement, over the past day, IAF struck and dismantled over 75 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, rocket launchers, military structures, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure.
Israel bars Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from serving West Bank Palestinians from June 1
RSF files complaint with ICC over Israel's war crimes against Gaza journalists
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders accuses Israel of deliberately killing journalist during the Gaza war.
Heavy fighting reported in the early hours in Jabalia, northern Gaza