IDF strikes 75 targets across Gaza over past day | LIVE UPDATES

Across southern Lebanon, Israeli military targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapon storage facility in Meiss El Jabal

Matthias Inbar
Matthias Inbar ■ Defense Correspondent, i24NEWS ■ 
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live

Day 234 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported its Air Forces (IAF) striking terrorist cells identified in Yaroun and Houla areas in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IAF overnight is said to have struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area: weapon storage facility and military structure in Meiss El Jabal, "terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khiam and additional military structures in the area of Houla."

To catch up on the events from Sunday, CLICK HERE

For more in-depth stories on Israel at war, CLICK HERE

IDF says targets struck in Ainata, southern Lebanon in response to attack on Malkia

Reports of Israeli airstrike in Aitaroun, southern Lebanon

IDF strikes 75 terrorist targets across Gaza over past day, expands operations in eastern Jabalia

Israeli troops are said to have expanded operations into eastern Jabalia. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported killing "several terrorists in close-quarters combat and located large amounts of weaponry, including Kalashnikov rifles, mortar shells, explosives, and additional military equipment."

Israeli Air Forces (IAF) also struck a launch site used for launches toward Israel's Ashkelon throughout the war.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, May 27.IDF Spokesperson

In central Gaza, Israeli troops reported killing several terrorists and destroying another rocket launcher.

According to the IDF statement, over the past day, IAF struck and dismantled over 75 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, rocket launchers, military structures, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure. 

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, May 27.IDF Spokesperson

Israel bars Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from serving West Bank Palestinians from June 1

Read more about the decision HERE

RSF files complaint with ICC over Israel's war crimes against Gaza journalists

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders accuses Israel of deliberately killing journalist during the Gaza war.

READ MORE HERE

Heavy fighting reported in the early hours in Jabalia, northern Gaza

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law
Heavy fighting reported in the early hours in Jabalia, northern Gaza on May 27.Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law
This article received 0 comments