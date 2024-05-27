Day 234 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported its Air Forces (IAF) striking terrorist cells identified in Yaroun and Houla areas in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IAF overnight is said to have struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area: weapon storage facility and military structure in Meiss El Jabal, "terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khiam and additional military structures in the area of Houla."

