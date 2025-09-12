IAF struck 500 targets in Gaza City this week in preparation for ground offensive | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

The Israeli Air Force struck over 500 targets in Gaza City this week, as part of the military's preparations for an imminent major ground offensive against Palestinian jihadists of Hamas in the area, the military said on Friday.

Also Friday, Israeli forces raid the home of the suspect in the Kibbutz Tzuba hotel stabbing attack, in East Jerusalem’s Shu’afat. Palestinians reported two people wounded in clashes with Israeli forces.

Hamas, meanwhile, praises the “heroic” stabbing attack, calling it “a natural response” to Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Hamas called on Palestinians to carry out attacks against Jews and Israelis by “all means until the enemy is driven from our land and holy sites.”