ICC seeks arrest warrants for Sinwar and Netanyahu over October 7 attack and Gaza war

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the October 7 attacks on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.

The court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, made the announcement during an exclusive interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Monday.

Khan stated that the ICC is also pursuing warrants for Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and two other top Hamas leaders: Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, known as Mohammed Deif, and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

This unprecedented move marks the first time the ICC has targeted the top leader of a close ally of the United States.

It places Netanyahu alongside figures such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom the ICC issued an arrest warrant over the war in Ukraine. A panel of ICC judges will now consider Khan’s application for the arrest warrants.

The charges against Sinwar, Haniyeh, and al-Masri include “extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape, and sexual assault in detention.”

Khan emphasized the severity of the alleged crimes, referencing the widespread shock and suffering caused by the October 7 attacks. “The world was shocked on the 7th of October when people were ripped from their bedrooms, from their homes, from the different kibbutzim in Israel,” Khan told Amanpour.

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant involve “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict,” Khan explained.

Netanyahu previously condemned the potential ICC action as “an outrage of historic proportions,” asserting that Israel has a robust legal system capable of investigating law violations independently.

Khan responded to these remarks by stating, “Nobody is above the law,” and encouraged Israel to challenge the ICC’s jurisdiction before its judges if it disagrees with the proceedings.

While Israel and the United States are not ICC members, the court claims jurisdiction over Gaza, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank based on the Palestinian leadership's formal acceptance of the court’s founding principles in 2015.