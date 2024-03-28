ICJ orders Israel to prevent famine in Gaza, increase aid entry capacity

Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) unanimously ruled on Thursday that Israel must take immediate and effective action to ensure basic food supplies reach the Palestinian population in Gaza without delay.

This decision comes amid worsening conditions of life in the territory since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, with famine and starvation becoming increasingly prevalent, according to a report by Reuters.

The ICJ emphasized the dire situation facing Palestinians in Gaza, stating that they are not merely at risk of famine but are already experiencing its effects.

"The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in," the judges declared in their order.

AP Photo/Patrick Post

The request for these new measures was made by South Africa as part of an ongoing case accusing Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

In response to the ICJ's order, Israel is mandated to ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance by increasing the capacity of aid entering Gaza.