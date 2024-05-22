IDF: 3 soldiers killed in northern Gaza, operation death toll now 281

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the deaths of three soldiers during a battle against Hamas forces in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll of the Gaza operation to 281.

The IDF has released the names of the fallen soldiers: Master Sgt. Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33, from Tel Aviv; Cpt. Israel Yudkin, 22, from Kfar Habad; and Sgt. 1st Class Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, 21, from Raanana.

Emsallem and Yudkin were killed in a Hamas sniper attack in Beit Hanoun, while a third soldier of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was seriously wounded in the same incident, the army said.

DeRowe was killed by an explosive device in northern Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF says another soldier of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion and a Yahalom reservist were also seriously wounded in the same attack.

In a statement, the IDF expressed its profound sorrow and shared in the grief of the families of the fallen soldiers.