IDF: 30-year-old reservist killed fighting in southern Lebanon

The 30-year-old reservist hailed from Jerusalem, and was part of the logistical support unit for the Golani Infantry Brigade

Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor, who was killed in the fighting in southern LebanonIDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that Sergeant First Class (res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor had been killed fighting in southern Lebanon.

The 30-year-old reservist hailed from Jerusalem, and was part of the logistical support unit for the Golani Infantry Brigade.

More to follow

