IDF: 30-year-old reservist killed fighting in southern Lebanon
The 30-year-old reservist hailed from Jerusalem, and was part of the logistical support unit for the Golani Infantry Brigade
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that Sergeant First Class (res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor had been killed fighting in southern Lebanon.
The 30-year-old reservist hailed from Jerusalem, and was part of the logistical support unit for the Golani Infantry Brigade.
More to follow
This article received 0 comments