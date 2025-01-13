IDF: 5 soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces said that five soldiers had been killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

The soldiers were named as Captain Yair Yakov Shushan, Staff Sergeant Yahav Hadar, Staff Sergeant Guy Karmiel, Staff Sergeant Yoav Feffer, and Staff Sergeant Aviel Wiseman.

The five served as members of the unit's elite Reconnaissance Battalion, and were killed as a building they were operating in collapsed. The IDF said it is investigating the incident.