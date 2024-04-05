IDF admits likely killing hostage Efrat Katz when striking vehicle with terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday released a statement where it admitted that Efrat Katz, 68, was accidentally killed by an Israeli helicopter fire that targeted a terrorist vehicle.

"It appears that during the battles and the airstrikes, one of the combat helicopters that took part in the fighting, fired at a vehicle that had terrorists in it, and which, in retrospect, based on the testimonies, also had hostages in it," read the statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744390739973242985 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"As a result of the fire, most of the terrorists manning the vehicle were killed, and most likely, Efrat Katz was killed as well." Her body is said to remain in Gaza.

According to the investigation, the Israeli hostages present in the vehicle "could not be distinguished by the existing surveillance systems." The commander of the Air Force "did not find fault in the operation by the helicopter crew, who operated in compliance with the orders in a complex reality of war," read the statement.