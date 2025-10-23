IDF and Shin Bet: Terrorists responsible for the abduction of Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, Itay Mor were eliminated

The terrorists responsible for the abduction of Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, and Eitan Mor from the Nova party have been eliminated, as revealed today Thursday by the IDF and Shin Bet.

After intelligence analysis, the IDF and Shin Bet revealed that eight terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the murderous massacre on October 7 were eliminated in targeted operations as stated. Among them were key terrorists involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians.

Four of them are terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of Israeli civilians and for holding Israeli hostages in captivity, and are affiliated with the terrorist organization Hamas. The first is the terrorist Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Sha’er, who is responsible for the abduction of Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or from the Nova party. The second is the terrorist Ahmad Abu Marahil, who is responsible for the abduction of Avinatan Or from the Nova party.

The third terrorist who was eliminated is Arafat Deeb, who was responsible for the abduction of Eitan Mor from the Nova party and for holding him captive. The fourth is the terrorist Odeh Alyan Ahmad Kuara, who held Israeli hostages in captivity.

The other four who were eliminated, as mentioned, are terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the murderous massacre. The first is the terrorist Bakr Mujida, who infiltrated the country on October 7th and breached the border fence with a tractor. The second is the terrorist Faras Grier Suilem Hadaf, who infiltrated Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7th. The terrorist Ibrahim Salah Rajab Bahit, who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th, is the third, and the fourth is the terrorist Muaid Mahmoud Muhammad Nofal, who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th.

The NILI command center was established in the Shin Bet together with Southern Command intelligence after the murderous massacre, with the goal of eliminating all the terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory on the day of the massacre. Its operations constitute a central component in the effort to restore security to the residents of the Gaza border area.

The command center's activity focuses on closing precise operational loops between intelligence, collection, and operational strikes, with the main efforts concentrating on identifying terrorists who infiltrated and returned to the Gaza Strip after the incursion, locating their hideouts, and carrying out targeted strikes to eliminate them.