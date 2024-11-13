IDF announced: Six soldiers fell in Southern Lebanon

The IDF has permitted this evening (Wednesday) the publication of the deaths of six IDF soldiers who fought in the battles in southern Lebanon. So far, the names of five out of the six have been released, the casualties in the severe incident being Itai Markovitz, 22, from Kochav Yair, Shriya Alboym, 21, from Mechola, Dror Chen, 20, from Gan Haim, Nir Gofar, 20, from Dimona, and Shilo Yitzhak Sargon, 21, from Sderot, and Sergeant Yoav Daniel, 19.