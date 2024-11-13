IDF announced: Six soldiers fell in Southern Lebanon
Itay Markowitz, Sriya Albuim, Dror Chen, Nir Gopher, Yoav Daniel and Shalevl Yitzhak Sagron are the casualties in incident in Lebanon
The IDF has permitted this evening (Wednesday) the publication of the deaths of six IDF soldiers who fought in the battles in southern Lebanon. So far, the names of five out of the six have been released, the casualties in the severe incident being Itai Markovitz, 22, from Kochav Yair, Shriya Alboym, 21, from Mechola, Dror Chen, 20, from Gan Haim, Nir Gofar, 20, from Dimona, and Shilo Yitzhak Sargon, 21, from Sderot, and Sergeant Yoav Daniel, 19.
